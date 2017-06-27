This support group, run by Swindon Carers' Centre, allows carers of people with dementia to meet and share experiences with other carers in similar circumstances in a reassuring environment. There is always a table of information leaflets available. There are occasional guest speakers, such as a representative from Alzheimer's Society or a Pharmacist from Avon & Wiltshire NHS. The group has also attended training courses for carers offered by Alzheimer's Society in Swindon.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17