Support group

Dementia Carers' Self-Help Group

Swindon Carers Centre Sanford House Sanford Street, Swindon, Wiltshire,
SN1 1HE
01793 531133
www.swindoncarers.org.uk
heather.goldsmith@swindoncarers.org.uk

About Dementia Carers' Self-Help Group

This support group, run by Swindon Carers' Centre, allows carers of people with dementia to meet and share experiences with other carers in similar circumstances in a reassuring environment. There is always a table of information leaflets available. There are occasional guest speakers, such as a representative from Alzheimer's Society or a Pharmacist from Avon & Wiltshire NHS. The group has also attended training courses for carers offered by Alzheimer's Society in Swindon.

Who runs this service

  • Swindon Carers Centre

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Informal carers of people with dementia in Swindon, who have registered with the Swindon Carers' Centre

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
