About Dementia Carers' Self-Help Group

This support group, run by Swindon Carers' Centre, allows carers of people with dementia to meet and share experiences with other carers in similar circumstances in a reassuring environment. There is always a table of information leaflets available. There are occasional guest speakers, such as a representative from Alzheimer's Society or a Pharmacist from Avon & Wiltshire NHS. The group has also attended training courses for carers offered by Alzheimer's Society in Swindon.