Group for carers of people living with dementia and anyone with an interest in dementia. This new initiative offered by Dementia Pathfinders and St James' Church will provide an opportunity for carers, relatives and friends of people living with dementia, to share experiences, gain knowledge and explore issues that challenge people's beliefs and attitudes.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17