Dementia Services

18 Bedford Place, Brighton, East Sussex,
BN1 2PT
01273 746222
www.thecarerscentre.org
info@thecarerscentre.org

About Dementia Services

The Carers Centre carries out Carers Needs Assessments as part of the Memory Assessment Service for Brighton & Hove. They are working in partnership with the Brighton Integrated Care Service, Sussex Partnership Foundation Trust and the Alzheimer's Society to deliver this service. The Carers Centre also offers informal support, information, advocacy and peer support groups.

Who runs this service

  • The Carers Centre for Brighton and Hove

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Carers who live in, or care for someone living in, Brighton & Hove

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
