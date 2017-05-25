About Dudley Dementia and Carers Support Service

Creative Support is a non-profit provider which provides personalised services for carers and people living with dementia. This is time limited (to four hours per week) and generally short term. These services aim to help in five key areas: economic wellbeing, enjoy and achieve, be healthy, be safe and make a positive contribution. They also offer a befriending companionship service, which can be more long-term.