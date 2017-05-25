Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Dudley Dementia and Carers Support Service

3 Park Street Lye, Stourbridge, West Midlands,
DY9 8SS
01384 896737
www.creativesupport.co.uk
seniors.dudley@creativesupport.org.uk

About Dudley Dementia and Carers Support Service

Creative Support is a non-profit provider which provides personalised services for carers and people living with dementia. This is time limited (to four hours per week) and generally short term. These services aim to help in five key areas: economic wellbeing, enjoy and achieve, be healthy, be safe and make a positive contribution. They also offer a befriending companionship service, which can be more long-term.

Who runs this service

  • Creative Support

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Carers of people with dementia and people with dementia
  • Residents of Dudley Borough

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
