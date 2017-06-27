Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

East Riding of Yorkshire Carers' Support Service

18 Wednesday Market, Beverley, East Riding of Yorks,
HU17 0DJ
0800 917 6844
www2.eastriding.gov.uk/living/care-and-support-for-adults/carers/support-for-carers
ERCarers@eastriding.gov.uk

About East Riding of Yorkshire Carers' Support Service

East Riding of Yorkshire Carers' Support Service provides information, advice and support services for unpaid carers who care for someone living in the East Riding area. The services include Carer Relief Sitting Service for carer short respite periods (this should be identified as a need on a carers assessment after the carer has met the eligiablity critera); Passport to Leisure offering carers half price to sessions at any East Riding Leisure Centres; Carers' Emergency Cover Service, which delivers emergency care to the person being looked after for up to 48 hours and 72 over a bank holiday period; a Carers' Contact Card, which can be used to alert emergency contacts if a carer has an emergency; Health Trainers who can help with stress, healthly eating, exercise etc; a quarterly newsletter; advice on monthly support groups across the area giving carers the chance to meet people in a similar situation.

Who runs this service

  • East Riding of Yorkshire Council

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Unpaid carers who support someone living in the East Riding area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
