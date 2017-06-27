The Ebony Community Carers Group is a support group for all unpaid carers from the African Caribbean community in Gloucestershire. They provide monthly support meetings with activities, guest speakers, outings etc. They offer carer respite support by providing two hours a week home care service. Access to carers assessment and appropriate counselling are offered.
Support group
