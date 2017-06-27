Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Ebony Community Carers Group

Chequers Bridge Centre Painswick Road, Gloucester, Gloucestershire,
GL4 6PR
01452 617456
Blanchemccalla@yahoo.co.uk

About Ebony Community Carers Group

The Ebony Community Carers Group is a support group for all unpaid carers from the African Caribbean community in Gloucestershire. They provide monthly support meetings with activities, guest speakers, outings etc. They offer carer respite support by providing two hours a week home care service. Access to carers assessment and appropriate counselling are offered.

Who runs this service

  • Ebony Carers Group

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Informal carers from the African Caribbean community, including carers of people with dementia.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017