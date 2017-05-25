Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Emergency Card Scheme

143 Bewley Drive, Liverpool, Merseyside,
L32 9PE
0151 549 1412
www.knowsleycarers.co.uk
enquiries@knowsleycarers.co.uk

About Emergency Card Scheme

If you look after your partner, disabled child, relative or friend who relies on your support you could receive a carer's emergency card. If you were involved in an incident, accident or emergency, then you, another person or emergency services would use this card to contact the 24 hour telephone response service to make sure the person you care for is safe and well. By caring one you can be confident that the person you care for won't be left without the support they need.

Who runs this service

  • Knowsley Carers Centre

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Any adult carer
  • Residents of Knowsley only who registers with Knowsley Carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
