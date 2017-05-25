Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Emotional Support

Carer Support Wiltshire Independent Living Centre St. Georges Road Semington, Trowbridge, Wiltshire,
BA14 6JQ
0800 181 4118
www.carersinwiltshire.co.uk
info@carersinwiltshire.co.uk

About Emotional Support

Carer Support Wiltshire will give you a specific Support Worker depending on where you live and your individual caring circumstances when you register with them. The Support Worker will then be there for you as and when you need them. Should there be a time when the Support Worker is not available there will be someone else you can talk to for support and your Support Worker will ring you back as soon as they can. Whatever it is you need to talk about; you can call your Support Worker and they will be there for you. Rest assured that what you say will be treated with the strictest confidence unless there is any element of risk to yourself or those that you care for.

Who runs this service

  • Carer Support Wiltshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Unpaid carers in Wiltshire, including carers of people with dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
