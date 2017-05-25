About Emotional Support

Carer Support Wiltshire will give you a specific Support Worker depending on where you live and your individual caring circumstances when you register with them. The Support Worker will then be there for you as and when you need them. Should there be a time when the Support Worker is not available there will be someone else you can talk to for support and your Support Worker will ring you back as soon as they can. Whatever it is you need to talk about; you can call your Support Worker and they will be there for you. Rest assured that what you say will be treated with the strictest confidence unless there is any element of risk to yourself or those that you care for.