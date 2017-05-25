About Employment, Education and Training

York Carers Centre offers support to unpaid carers in relation to employment, education and training. Managing caring and employment can be challenging, but also very rewarding and beneficial, with the right support in place. If you are currently working, they can help you with information about your rights, entitlements and options. Or if you would like to enter work, they can advise on where to start, extra support for carers and also offer practical help with things like CV writing and job applications. They can also support carers in looking for opportunities for learning and training.