About Enabling Service

Carers Trust Phoenix Enabling Service is here to help carers identify what support, guidance and advice they need which would make a positive impact on their current situation as well as their personal lives and caring role. Carers trust Phoenix recognise that every Carer has their own specific needs. They can also offer advocacy support in attending formal meetings, school meetings, and tribunals etc., as well as helping with paperwork or forms and even writing letters on behalf of the carers themselves.