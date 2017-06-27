Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Carers Trust Phoenix The Olive Carers Centre Victoria Park Road, St Edmunds, Torquay,
TQ1 3QH
01803 323510
admin.torbay@crossroadscaresw.org.uk

About Enabling Service

Carers Trust Phoenix Enabling Service is here to help carers identify what support, guidance and advice they need which would make a positive impact on their current situation as well as their personal lives and caring role. Carers trust Phoenix recognise that every Carer has their own specific needs. They can also offer advocacy support in attending formal meetings, school meetings, and tribunals etc., as well as helping with paperwork or forms and even writing letters on behalf of the carers themselves.

Who runs this service

  • Carers Trust Phoenix in Torbay

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Any carer over the age of 18
  • Residents of Torbay

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
