This monthly support group, run by Crossroads Care In the Vale, allows carers of people with dementia to meet others in similar circumstances. Carers are able to socialise, share experiences and information, and discuss any issues that arise from their caring role in a reassuring, supportive environment. This is an evening group to accommodate carers who work or who are unable to attend the day time group
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17