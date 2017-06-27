About Farningham Carers Support Group

Alzheimer's & Dementia Support Services provide support for carers of people with dementia in North West Kent. They provide one-to-one support at the carer's home, at the office or over the telephone. They run regular carer support groups that meet in the Dartford, Gravesend, and Swanley areas. Carers and people with dementia are able to socialise and share information and experiences in a relaxed setting.