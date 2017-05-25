The group meets for coffee and the opportunity to order lunch from the Church's cafe. The carers are then able to go to a different room where they can relax, talk and take the opportunity to share experiences and support one another. A range of activities are available for those living with dementia to join in with if they wish, tailored to suit individual needs as much as possible. The aim is to generate positive feelings for all.
Support group
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17