Forget Me Not

9-10 Baxter Gate, Loughborough, Leicestershire,
LE11 1TG
07557 023383
pastoralworker@lbcweb.org.uk

About Forget Me Not

The group meets for coffee and the opportunity to order lunch from the Church's cafe. The carers are then able to go to a different room where they can relax, talk and take the opportunity to share experiences and support one another. A range of activities are available for those living with dementia to join in with if they wish, tailored to suit individual needs as much as possible. The aim is to generate positive feelings for all.

Who runs this service

  • Loughborough Baptist Church

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
