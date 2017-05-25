Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Hub Meeting Altrincham

The Counselling & Family Centre 40 Mayors Road, Altrincham, Greater Manchester,
WA15 9RP
0161 746 3944
www.ageuk.org.uk/trafford
dementia.adviser@ageuktrafford.org.uk

About Hub Meeting Altrincham

Attendees to these meetings can meet others in a similar situation, share tips and experiences, listen to speakers on a range of relevant subjects, get advice and support from a Dementia Adviser, and provide mutual support which is invaluable. There are also occasional group meals and trips out for both people with dementia and their carers.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Trafford

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People who care for someone with dementia
  • Residents of the Trafford area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
