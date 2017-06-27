About Information Advice and Navigation Service for African Caribbean and BME Carers

The service enables African Caribbean and BME carers to receive information and advice about services that support carers who look after family members that are living with dementia. The service also enables carers to access services for themselves so that they can have a life of their own away from their caring responsibilities. West Bromwich African Caribbean Resource Centre will also arrange for the carers to have a carers assessment from Sandwell Enquiry as, if they meet Sandwell MBC's criteria, they may be eligible for a Direct Budget.