Support group

Information, advice and support for carers

Doncaster Carers Centre 2 Regent Terrace, Doncaster, South Yorkshire,
DN1 2EE
01302 637566
www.doncastercarers.org.uk
dpfc@doncastercarers.org.uk

Doncaster Partnership For Carers provides information, advice and support to carers, covering areas such as education, finance, social care, health, leisure and training. It seeks to give carers a voice, to raise awareness of issues affecting them and to influence change in local policies and service provision. We provide information or emotional support telephone befriending service, or face-to-face through an appointment at the office or a visit to the client's home. We offer an advocacy service, assisting clients in their dealings with people working in social care, health, housing or education: they can help them prepare for a meeting or accompany them to it. A newsletter is also produced, which can be downloaded from the website and a counselling service.

Who runs this service

  • Doncaster Partnership for Carers

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • All carers, former carers and professionals working with carers in Doncaster

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
