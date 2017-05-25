Doncaster Partnership For Carers provides information, advice and support to carers, covering areas such as education, finance, social care, health, leisure and training. It seeks to give carers a voice, to raise awareness of issues affecting them and to influence change in local policies and service provision. We provide information or emotional support telephone befriending service, or face-to-face through an appointment at the office or a visit to the client's home. We offer an advocacy service, assisting clients in their dealings with people working in social care, health, housing or education: they can help them prepare for a meeting or accompany them to it. A newsletter is also produced, which can be downloaded from the website and a counselling service.
Support group
