About Information, advice and support for carers

Doncaster Partnership For Carers provides information, advice and support to carers, covering areas such as education, finance, social care, health, leisure and training. It seeks to give carers a voice, to raise awareness of issues affecting them and to influence change in local policies and service provision. We provide information or emotional support telephone befriending service, or face-to-face through an appointment at the office or a visit to the client's home. We offer an advocacy service, assisting clients in their dealings with people working in social care, health, housing or education: they can help them prepare for a meeting or accompany them to it. A newsletter is also produced, which can be downloaded from the website and a counselling service.