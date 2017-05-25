Scarborough & Ryedale Carers Resource (SRCR) is a registered Charity and Company Limited by Guarantee established in 1995. They provide confidential, independent information, advice and emotional support to both young and adult carers who are supporting someone who has a physical or learning disability; who have long or short term life limiting illness; a mental health problem or need support due to the effects of substance misuse or old age. The service covers Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale.
Support group
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17