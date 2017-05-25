Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Information and advice support service for unpaid Carers

Carers Network Bishop Creighton House 374-380 Lillie Road, London,
SW6 7PH
020 7386 9417
www.carers-network.co.uk
info@carers-network.co.uk

Information, support and advice for unpaid carers looking after someone who lives in Westminster or Hammersmith & Fulham, and who because of long term illness, disability, addiction or mental health problems would not be able to manage without the Carer's support. Carers Network provide Carers Assessments, emotional support, signposting and referrals to other services, advocacy, support groups, events, access to grants and trips out. They also help carers apply for the Carers Emergency Card scheme.

Who runs this service

  • Carers Network

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Unpaid carers who are looking after someone who lives in Westminster or Hammersmith & Fulham, and who because of long term illness, disability, addiction or mental health problems would not be able to manage without the Carer's support

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
