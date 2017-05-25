About Information and advice support service for unpaid Carers

Information, support and advice for unpaid carers looking after someone who lives in Westminster or Hammersmith & Fulham, and who because of long term illness, disability, addiction or mental health problems would not be able to manage without the Carer's support. Carers Network provide Carers Assessments, emotional support, signposting and referrals to other services, advocacy, support groups, events, access to grants and trips out. They also help carers apply for the Carers Emergency Card scheme.