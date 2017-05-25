Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Information and support for carers

Carers Gloucestershire Messenger House 35 St. Michaels Square, Gloucester, Gloucestershire,
GL1 1HX
0300 111 9000 (helpline)
carersgloucestershire.org.uk
mail@carersgloucestershire.org.uk

About Information and support for carers

Carers Gloucestershire is an independent charity helping unpaid carers by providing: information, advice and guidance; carers support planning and assessing individual carers' needs; emotional support - via support groups and 1-to-1 counselling or 'mentoring'; opportunity to give feedback to service providers. Locally based carer advisers can meet carers in their home, a suitable alternative venue, or in one of their local offices.

Who runs this service

  • Carers Gloucestershire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • All informal carers living in Gloucestershire

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017