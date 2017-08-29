About Information and Support

Kingston Carers Network provide regular support through carers' support groups as well as offering carers information and advice on a wide range of issues including benefits, allowances and carers rights. Carers are given information and advice on a wide range of issues including benefits, disability and carers' rights, and health and social care services along with help and advocacy to access benefits, services, breaks and other support. KCN also run a programme of training and information session on carer-related issues, regular outings and social events, discounted complementary therapies and a free counselling service.