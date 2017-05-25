About Life Limiting Illness

The Adult Carers Team of the Carers Centre for Brighton and Hove can provide one-to-one casework support to carers as they deal with life threatening illness and end of life care situations. This includes conditions such as cancer, dementia, heart/renal failure, respiratory conditions, stroke and motor neurone disease. Casework can include emotional support, provision of information and advocacy, as well as grant applications for carers in financial hardship. The Carers Centre for Brighton and Hove also run occasional groups or workshops for carers of people with life-limiting illnesses.