Life Limiting Illness

18 Bedford Place, Brighton, East Sussex,
BN1 2PT
01273 746222
www.thecarerscentre.org
info@thecarerscentre.org

About Life Limiting Illness

The Adult Carers Team of the Carers Centre for Brighton and Hove can provide one-to-one casework support to carers as they deal with life threatening illness and end of life care situations. This includes conditions such as cancer, dementia, heart/renal failure, respiratory conditions, stroke and motor neurone disease. Casework can include emotional support, provision of information and advocacy, as well as grant applications for carers in financial hardship. The Carers Centre for Brighton and Hove also run occasional groups or workshops for carers of people with life-limiting illnesses.

Who runs this service

  • The Carers Centre for Brighton and Hove

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers who live in, or care for someone living in, Brighton and Hove

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
