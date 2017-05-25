Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Lunch Club

34 Wretham Place Shieldfield, Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear,
NE2 1XY
0191 261 5234
www.caringhandscharity.org.uk
contact@caringhandscharity.org.uk

About Lunch Club

The aim of the Lunch Club is partly to provide a well-balanced two-course meal but additionally to tackle isolation amongst vulnerable members of the community. The hope is to integrate people, create new friendships, update residents on local news, listen to their needs, offer entertainment and generally support the wellbeing of members. Members are very keen on a few games of bingo each week and sometimes a weekly quiz to get all the members involved. This service is not specifically for people with dementia.

Who runs this service

  • Caring Hands Charity

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 55 and above living in Newcastle upon Tyne, city wide if able to travel in.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

