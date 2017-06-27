Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Maidstone and Malling Carers Project

Maidstone Community Support Centre 39-48 Marsham Street, Maidstone, Kent,
ME14 1HH
01622 685276
www.involvekent.org.uk
office@involvekent.org.uk

About Maidstone and Malling Carers Project

Maidstone and Malling Carers Project can provide confidential support to carers, either by telephone or face-to-face; information about benefits, carers and attendance allowances, local services; a regular Keeping In Touch social phone call; a Kent Carers Emergency Card, providing a pre-arranged emergency care plan if the carer is unable to care; activities groups; a regular Carers Forum; and a Newsletter.

Who runs this service

  • Involve Kent

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • All unpaid carers in the Maidstone and Malling area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
