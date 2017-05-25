Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Marlborough Carers' Group

1 Lawrence Acre, Marlborough, Wiltshire,
SN8 1DT
01380 739055
www.alzheimerswiltshire.org.uk
GaynorM@alzheimerswiltshire.org.uk

About Marlborough Carers' Group

This monthly support group, organised by Alzheimer's Support, allows carers of people with memory loss or dementia to meet and share experiences and information with other people in similar circumstances. Guest speakers are arranged for some meetings, such as a representative from Age UK or an expert on nutrition. Other meetings are social.

Who runs this service

  • Alzheimer's Support

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers of people with memory loss or dementia in the Marlborough and Pewsey area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
