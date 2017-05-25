This monthly support group, organised by Alzheimer's Support, allows carers of people with memory loss or dementia to meet and share experiences and information with other people in similar circumstances. Guest speakers are arranged for some meetings, such as a representative from Age UK or an expert on nutrition. Other meetings are social.
Support group
