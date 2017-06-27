Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Mental Health Carers Service

376-378 Pinner Road, Harrow,
HA2 6DZ
020 8868 5224 ext 4
www.harrowcarers.org
wellbeing@harrowcarers.org

About Mental Health Carers Service

The Mental Health Carers Service offers a range of bespoke services to provide support for individuals caring for someone with mental health issues. The services provides: 1:1 advocacy, advice and information for mental health carers of all ages. (home visits available); condition specific psycho-education sessions; Dementia Awareness sessions; Caring for Dementia Carers, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy course; information sessions, such as Mental health and Capacity Act training, Care Act and Safeguarding Training and Psychiatric Medication Management; drop-ins and support groups.

Who runs this service

  • Harrow Carers

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers of people with mental health problems
  • Carers living or caring in an HA postcode

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
