About Mental Health Carers Service

The Mental Health Carers Service offers a range of bespoke services to provide support for individuals caring for someone with mental health issues. The services provides: 1:1 advocacy, advice and information for mental health carers of all ages. (home visits available); condition specific psycho-education sessions; Dementia Awareness sessions; Caring for Dementia Carers, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy course; information sessions, such as Mental health and Capacity Act training, Care Act and Safeguarding Training and Psychiatric Medication Management; drop-ins and support groups.