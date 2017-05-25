Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Monk Bretton Bereavement Drop In Service

High Street Monk Bretton, Barnsley, South Yorkshire,
S71 2EL
07746 954086

About Monk Bretton Bereavement Drop In Service

The Bereavement Drop In service is offered to adults who have been bereaved either recently or a long time ago. The service offers 'one on one' support and peer group support. It occasionally also offers practical 'diversions' such as teaching flower arranging, drawing and painting for anyone who may be interested. People are invited to drop in for as short a time as they wish or indeed for the full two hours. No appointment is needed. The service offers a one to one conversation on the first visit to assess the client's needs and discuss with them what they are hoping to get out of the support that is offered. The drop in is not a religious service. It has been set up by the Methodist Church and is run by them but is in no way used to promote religion/church.

Who runs this service

  • Barnsley Methodist Circuit

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Adults who have been bereaved recently or for a long time, (age 18 or above)

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
