About Monk Bretton Bereavement Drop In Service

The Bereavement Drop In service is offered to adults who have been bereaved either recently or a long time ago. The service offers 'one on one' support and peer group support. It occasionally also offers practical 'diversions' such as teaching flower arranging, drawing and painting for anyone who may be interested. People are invited to drop in for as short a time as they wish or indeed for the full two hours. No appointment is needed. The service offers a one to one conversation on the first visit to assess the client's needs and discuss with them what they are hoping to get out of the support that is offered. The drop in is not a religious service. It has been set up by the Methodist Church and is run by them but is in no way used to promote religion/church.