Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Newport Carers' Forum

c/o St. Margarets Lodge Road Caerleon, Casnewydd,
NP18 3QX
07561 551733
newportcarersforum@gmail.com

About Newport Carers' Forum

The Newport Carers' Forum provides an opportunity for carers to socialise, share knowledge and expertise, and develop informal networks. Carers are able to discuss issues affecting them and the forum can represent their views at a local and national level. There is usually a guest speaker, such as a representative from the Department of Work and Pensions or the Open University.

Who runs this service

  • Newport Carers' Forum

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • All informal carers in Newport

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017