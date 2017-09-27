About Pampering

Carer Support Wiltshire offer a range of services that can help carers to have some valuable time out. One of these is the Pampering service, which offers a range of therapeutic breaks for carers, held in "The Little Room" at their office in Semington. Therapies they offer can include mini manicures, mini pedicures, reflexology, reiki and Indian head massage. All of these pampering and complementary therapy sessions are free for carers.