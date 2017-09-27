Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Pampering

Carer Support Wiltshire Independent Living Centre St. Georges Road Semington, Trowbridge, Wiltshire,
BA14 6JQ
0800 181 4118
www.carersinwiltshire.co.uk
info@carersinwiltshire.co.uk

About Pampering

Carer Support Wiltshire offer a range of services that can help carers to have some valuable time out. One of these is the Pampering service, which offers a range of therapeutic breaks for carers, held in "The Little Room" at their office in Semington. Therapies they offer can include mini manicures, mini pedicures, reflexology, reiki and Indian head massage. All of these pampering and complementary therapy sessions are free for carers.

Who runs this service

  • Carer Support Wiltshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Unpaid carers in Wiltshire, including carers of people with dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/09/17 to 15/11/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017