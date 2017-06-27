Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Real Life with Dementia - Practical Hints and Tips for Carers

Cambrian Green Day Centre Cambrian Green Court Wellington Road Yate, Bristol, Gloucestershire,
BS37 5AD
01454 864791
www.southglos.gov.uk/health-and-social-care/care-for-adults/health-matters-and-disability/dementia-health-and-social-care/cambrian-green-day-services-
beth.tovey@southglos.gov.uk

About Real Life with Dementia - Practical Hints and Tips for Carers

12 monthly sessions funded by South Gloucestershire Council and Avon & Wiltshire Partenrship NHS Trust for carers of people with dementia who are experiencing increasing difficulties in their caring role. The sessions are monthly education and support sessions to get information and practical advice for better managing "real life with dementia" now and in the future.

Who runs this service

  • South Gloucestershire Council

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers of people with dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
