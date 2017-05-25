Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Rotherham Carers Corner

Rain Building, Rotherham, South Yorkshire,
S65 1EQ
01709 254809
bit.ly/1bv0APD
carerscorner@rotherham.gov.uk

About Rotherham Carers Corner

At Carers Corner unpaid carers can obtain face-to-face advice on a range of issues affecting them, such as the Carers Emergency Scheme and Carers Assessments. The venue also provides a meeting space for a regular Carers Forum, where carers can support each other. Facilities include a meeting area, a social area, a projector and screen, and an information kiosk.

Who runs this service

  • Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Unpaid carers in the Rotherham area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017