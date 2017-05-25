At Carers Corner unpaid carers can obtain face-to-face advice on a range of issues affecting them, such as the Carers Emergency Scheme and Carers Assessments. The venue also provides a meeting space for a regular Carers Forum, where carers can support each other. Facilities include a meeting area, a social area, a projector and screen, and an information kiosk.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17