Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Senior Carers Forum

Unit 4 Michael Gill Building Tolgate Lane, Rochester, Kent,
ME2 4TG
0300 303 1555
www.carersfirst.org.uk
info@carersfirst.org.uk

About Senior Carers Forum

Carers FIRST runs a forum for older carers that meets four times a year. It allows carers to discuss issues, their experience of services and any concerns they may have. They can provide information and feedback on existing services that can help to inform future policy and development of services. Representatives from Health and Social Services and voluntary organisations are invited, one of whom may deliver a presentation. The venue varies: please contact Carers FIRST to confirm.

Who runs this service

  • Carers First

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • All unpaid older carers living in the Tonbridge and Malling, Tunbridge Wells, Sevenoaks areas

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017