Support group

Signpost Stockport for Carers

The Heaton centre Thornfield Road Heaton Moor, Stockport, Cheshire,
SK4 3LD
0161 442 0442
www.signpostforcarers.org.uk/
info@signpostforcarers.org.uk

About Signpost Stockport for Carers

Signpost Stockport for carers is an independent charity providing information and support for carers in a manner sensitive to the needs and difficulties faced by carers. On first contact, carers will speak to the Carer Support Workers who can provide them with appropriate information, advice and emotional support, to meet their individual needs. This support worker acts as a gateway to all appropriate services to help carers in their caring role and personal life. The Dementia Carers Advice and Support Service is specifically aimed at Carers of people with Dementia who find it difficult to access groups or other areas of support.

Who runs this service

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers of someone who lives in Stockport
  • People who care for someone in SK1-SK8 postcodes

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

