This website, set up by Somerset Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, is an invaluable source of information, news, and contacts relevant to carers of people with mental health conditions in Somerset. It includes much information about carers' assessments, support workers, support services and support groups. It also has information about dementia and links to Alzheimer's Society fliers and websites.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17