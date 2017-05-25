Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Somerset Carers

c/o Somerset Partnership NHS Foundation Trust 2nd Floor Mallard Court Express Park Bristol Road, Bridgwater, Somerset,
TA6 4RN
www.somersetcarers.org

About Somerset Carers

This website, set up by Somerset Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, is an invaluable source of information, news, and contacts relevant to carers of people with mental health conditions in Somerset. It includes much information about carers' assessments, support workers, support services and support groups. It also has information about dementia and links to Alzheimer's Society fliers and websites.

Who runs this service

  • Somerset Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone, although it is intended for carers of people in Somerset with mental health conditions, including dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
