About Support and advice for unpaid carers

The Carers Service offers support and advice to all carers in the Blackburn with Darwen area. They stay in close contact with carers and aim to provide a service based on issues and requirements voiced by the carers themselves. Advisers can provide practical, financial and emotional support on a range of areas, such as benefits and carers assessments. They also offer counselling, sitting in service, holistic therapy, short breaks and activities. If necessary, they will signpost to other agencies.