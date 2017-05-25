Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Support and advice for unpaid carers

Blackburn with Darwen Carers Service Greenhurst Place, Blackburn, Lancashire,
BB2 1NA
01254 688440
www.bwdcarers.org.uk
office@bwdcarers.org.uk

About Support and advice for unpaid carers

The Carers Service offers support and advice to all carers in the Blackburn with Darwen area. They stay in close contact with carers and aim to provide a service based on issues and requirements voiced by the carers themselves. Advisers can provide practical, financial and emotional support on a range of areas, such as benefits and carers assessments. They also offer counselling, sitting in service, holistic therapy, short breaks and activities. If necessary, they will signpost to other agencies.

Who runs this service

  • Blackburn with Darwen Carers Service

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers
  • Residents of Blackburn with Darwen

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
