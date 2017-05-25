About Support for carers

Belfast Health & Social Care Trust provides a range of support services that carers can access. Carers are also encouraged to have a carer needs assessment to help them reflect on their caring role and to determine what support they may require. Current support includes grants to support carers health and their caring role. They can also be signposted to local carer support groups and training to support them in the caring role. Other support includes courses of complementary therapy treatments at home or a more convenient venue, stress management courses, and carer's away days and breaks.