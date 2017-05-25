Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Support for carers

Westminster Avenue, Belfast, County Antrim,
BT4 1NS
028 9504 6702
www.belfasttrust.hscni.net/services/CarersServices.htm
margaret.mcdonald@belfasttrust.hscni.net

About Support for carers

Belfast Health & Social Care Trust provides a range of support services that carers can access. Carers are also encouraged to have a carer needs assessment to help them reflect on their caring role and to determine what support they may require. Current support includes grants to support carers health and their caring role. They can also be signposted to local carer support groups and training to support them in the caring role. Other support includes courses of complementary therapy treatments at home or a more convenient venue, stress management courses, and carer's away days and breaks.

Who runs this service

  • Belfast Health and Social Care Trust

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Informal carers living in the area covered by Belfast Health & Social Care Trust

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

