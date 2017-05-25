Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Support for Carers

Carers' Co-ordinator Route Complex 8E Coleraine Road, Ballymoney, County Antrim,
BT53 6BP
028 2766 1377
www.northerntrust.hscni.net
anne.fee@northerntrust.hscni.net

About Support for Carers

The Northern Health & Social Care Trust's Carers' Co-ordinator can provide information and advice for carers in the area covered by the Trust, as well as access to a carer's assessment. They also promote and support carers' groups, run training courses for carers, and maintain a Carers Information Register which is used to contact carers with information about forthcoming events and activities.

Who runs this service

  • Northern Health and Social Care Trust

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Informal carers living in Antrim, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Carrickfergus, Coleraine, Cookstown, Larne, Magherafelt, Moyle and Newtownabbey

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017