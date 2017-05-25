Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support for Carers

NET Dover Street Garforth, Leeds, West Yorkshire,
LS25 2LP
0113 287 4784
www.netgarforth.org
info@netgarforth.org

About Support for Carers

Carers Support at NET working in partnership with Carers Leeds can provide in-depth one-to-one support to individual carers where appropriate. This includes emotional support, information, advice and advocacy. NET can work with people to explore the options that are available to them as a carer. They can help with form filling, applying for specific benefits such as Disability Living Allowance, Attendance Allowance and Carers Allowance and making applications to Charitable Trusts. They can support carers as appropriate at formal meetings. NET offer one-to-one appointments at their offices, through drop-ins and, in some cases, by a home visit.

Who runs this service

  • Garforth Neighbourhood Elders Team

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people over the age of 60 (except carers - open age), including people with dementia friends and family
  • Residents of Leeds city postcodes LS25, LS26, LS15; parts of WF10 run by Leeds City Council

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
