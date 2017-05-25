About Support for Carers

Carers Support at NET working in partnership with Carers Leeds can provide in-depth one-to-one support to individual carers where appropriate. This includes emotional support, information, advice and advocacy. NET can work with people to explore the options that are available to them as a carer. They can help with form filling, applying for specific benefits such as Disability Living Allowance, Attendance Allowance and Carers Allowance and making applications to Charitable Trusts. They can support carers as appropriate at formal meetings. NET offer one-to-one appointments at their offices, through drop-ins and, in some cases, by a home visit.