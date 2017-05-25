Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Support group for adults who care about a parent living with dementia

Church End Bledlow, Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire,
HP27 9PE
www.changingplaces247.co.uk
changingplaces247@gmail.com

A network support group for adults who care about a parent living with dementia. Changing Places offers peer support, emotional and practical advice. The group shares their experience, tips and resources with others who are in the same boat. Please contact by email in the first instance to reserve a place - limited spaces available. Supported by Prevention Matters and funding received from NW Chilterns LAF. Contact by email only.

Who runs this service

  • Changing Places

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Adults who care about a parent living with dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
