About Support group for adults who care about a parent living with dementia

A network support group for adults who care about a parent living with dementia. Changing Places offers peer support, emotional and practical advice. The group shares their experience, tips and resources with others who are in the same boat. Please contact by email in the first instance to reserve a place - limited spaces available. Supported by Prevention Matters and funding received from NW Chilterns LAF. Contact by email only.