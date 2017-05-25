Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Tameside Carers Centre - Health and Wellbeing Service

The Carers Centre Town Hall Market Street, Hyde, Greater Manchester,
SK14 1AL
0161 342 3344
www.tameside.gov.uk/carers/centre
carerscentre@tameside.gov.uk

About Tameside Carers Centre - Health and Wellbeing Service

Tameside Carers Centre opened in March 1995. Its aim is to provide those who look after someone in Tameside with information, advice, support and advocacy. The Centre is part of Tameside Council Services and works with partners to ensure Carers get the support they need. Services at the Carers Centre are free, and impartial with confidential information and support available through Advisors.

Who runs this service

  • Tameside Borough Council

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers of someone who lives in Tameside

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017