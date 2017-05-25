About Tameside Carers Centre - Health and Wellbeing Service

Tameside Carers Centre opened in March 1995. Its aim is to provide those who look after someone in Tameside with information, advice, support and advocacy. The Centre is part of Tameside Council Services and works with partners to ensure Carers get the support they need. Services at the Carers Centre are free, and impartial with confidential information and support available through Advisors.