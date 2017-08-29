Some people find they feel quite isolated as a carer, and don't have the time or energy to meet up with other people. Sheffield Carers Centre runs a Telephone Linkline (TLC). If a person finds it difficult to leave the house, and would value a regular call, Sheffield Carers Centre can arrange for one of their trained volunteers to contact the person in their home fortnightly for a friendly chat and emotional support.
Support group
