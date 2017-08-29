Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Telephone befriending service for carers

Concept House 5 Young Street, Sheffield, South Yorkshire,
S1 4UP
0114 278 8942
www.sheffieldcarers.org.uk
support@sheffieldcarers.org.uk

About Telephone befriending service for carers

Some people find they feel quite isolated as a carer, and don't have the time or energy to meet up with other people. Sheffield Carers Centre runs a Telephone Linkline (TLC). If a person finds it difficult to leave the house, and would value a regular call, Sheffield Carers Centre can arrange for one of their trained volunteers to contact the person in their home fortnightly for a friendly chat and emotional support.

Who runs this service

  • Sheffield Carers Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Any adult carer of an adult

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017