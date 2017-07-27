Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

The Dementia Project

Waldram Place Forest Hill, London,
SE23 2LB
020 8699 8686
www.carerslewisham.org.uk
info@carerslewisham.org.uk

About The Dementia Project

Carers Lewisham offers advice, information and support for unpaid carers who are caring for a person living with dementia. They can help with form filling and Lasting Power of Attorney, and refer to and liaise with other organisations offering support for people with dementia and their families. The Dementia Project offers support groups and social events, as well as access to counselling and holistic therapies. Carers can access specialised training about dementia through Carers Lewisham and be advised on many of aspects of dementia.

Who runs this service

  • Carers Lewisham

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers of people with dementia
  • The carer, or the person they care for, must live in the London Borough of Lewisham

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/07/17 to 14/09/17

Alzheimer's Society
