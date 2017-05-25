Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Verwood & District Carers' Group

The Bungalow Lake Road Surgery Lake Road, Verwood, Dorset,
BH31 6QB
01202 825353
www.verwoodsurgery.co.uk
h.fuggle@nhs.net

About Verwood & District Carers' Group

A monthly support group for adult carers, including carers of people with dementia.

Who runs this service

  • The Verwood Surgery

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers from any area requiring support information and friendship

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
