If you are aged between 18 and 25 and help to look after a parent, sibling, partner, child, grandparent or other relative who is ill then you are a young adult carer. York Carers Centre have a Young Adult Carer service which offers age appropriate advice and social activities. If this sounds like the service for you, or if you know a young adult carer you would like to refer, please contact York Carers Centre. They will then arrange a time to meet you either at your home, their office or at another location to suit you, to discuss your needs further.
Support group
