Young Adult Carers

17 Priory Street, York, North Yorkshire,
YO1 6ET
01904 715490
www.yorkcarerscentre.co.uk
enquiries@yorkcarerscentre.co.uk

About Young Adult Carers

If you are aged between 18 and 25 and help to look after a parent, sibling, partner, child, grandparent or other relative who is ill then you are a young adult carer. York Carers Centre have a Young Adult Carer service which offers age appropriate advice and social activities. If this sounds like the service for you, or if you know a young adult carer you would like to refer, please contact York Carers Centre. They will then arrange a time to meet you either at your home, their office or at another location to suit you, to discuss your needs further.

Who runs this service

  • York Carers Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Unpaid carers between the ages of 18 and 25
  • Residents of York

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
