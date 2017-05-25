Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Young Carers

17 Priory Street, York, North Yorkshire,
YO1 6ET
01904 715490
www.yorkcarerscentre.co.uk
enquiries@yorkcarerscentre.co.uk

About Young Carers

York Carers Centre work with young people aged 8 to 18 years who are helping to look after someone at home. You might be helping look after a brother or sister, parent or grandparent with an illness, disability, mental health problem or a problem with alcohol/ drugs. If you know a young carer or think you might be one, you can make a referral to York Carers Centre using the form on the website, or by giving them a call. Once they have the information on the form, they will contact the family and arrange to go see them, usually at their house to talk about their caring role and check that the service is right for them.

Who runs this service

  • York Carers Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Unpaid carers aged between 8 and 18
  • Residents of York

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
