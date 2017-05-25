About Young Carers

York Carers Centre work with young people aged 8 to 18 years who are helping to look after someone at home. You might be helping look after a brother or sister, parent or grandparent with an illness, disability, mental health problem or a problem with alcohol/ drugs. If you know a young carer or think you might be one, you can make a referral to York Carers Centre using the form on the website, or by giving them a call. Once they have the information on the form, they will contact the family and arrange to go see them, usually at their house to talk about their caring role and check that the service is right for them.