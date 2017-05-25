About Awareness Raising Community Workshops

See Change In Dementia Care provide workshops, which aim to help to develop knowledge and understanding of dementia and how to live with the condition. The workshops enable participants to gain insights into what it is like to experience a dementia and how we can each develop our understanding and skills to give people with dementia a better quality of life. Distance learning courses in dementia care are also available for those who are sole carers and unable to attend training events.