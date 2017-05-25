Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Carer Training

Crossroads Care Forest of Dean & Herefordshire St Annals House Belle Vue Road, Cinderford, Gloucestershire,
GL14 2AB
01594 823414
Www.crossroadsfd.org.uk
admin@crossroadsfd.org.uk

About Carer Training

Care Quality Commission registered Crossroads Care provides comprehensive training for its employed care workers. Unpaid, informal carers are invited to join in any of these training sessions. Topics they might find useful include: understanding of dementia, moving and handling, managing medication, mental capacity. Informal carers only training session are planned in response to demand. Alternative care for the person with support needs can be arranged to enable the informal carer to attend.

Who runs this service

  • Crossroads Care Forest of Dean & Herefordshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Informal unpaid carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

