Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Carer Training

Cauldon Chambers 10 Stoke Road Sheldon, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire,
ST4 2DP
01782 214999
www.approachstaffordshire.co.uk
enquiries@approachstaffordshire.co.uk

About Carer Training

This free course is designed to support unpaid carers, and focuses on the management of challenging behaviours through a person-centred approach. The course content includes: overview of older people's mental health issues and dementia related illness, understanding of important early indicators and the effect on immediate family and friends, a definition and explanation of person centered approaches to care. Attendees will gain practical skills and knowledge to support individuals and the people they care for. This service is available to carers who live in Stoke-on-Trent, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire Moorlands and South Staffordshire.

Who runs this service

  • Approach Staffordshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Unpaid carers of older people with dementia related or mental health needs

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017