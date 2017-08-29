Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Carers Course

RICE Centre Royal United Hospital Combe Park, Bath, Somerset,
BA1 3NG
01225 476420
www.rice.org.uk/links+to+carers+course
info@rice.org.uk

About Carers Course

RICE hold courses specifically for the carers of individuals with memory problems and/or dementia. Course includes current medical thinking on the cause of memory impairment; how individuals with memory problems are diagnosed; what services and benefits are available to them and the people they care for; roles of different professional staff; possible problems associated with memory impairment and simple strategies to help care for an individual with memory problems.

Who runs this service

  • Research Institute for the Care of Older People (RICE)

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers of people in Bath and NE Somerset with a diagnosis of dementia
  • Not applicable for professional carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
