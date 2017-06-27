This general information course for carers is run by Torfaen Social Services. The course consists of 6 weekly sessions of 1-2 hours and runs 3 times a year. Issues covered include legal issues, rights, entitlements, welfare benefits, local support services and self-care. Respite care can be arranged to allow the carer to attend. Initially, a carer will be sent details of the course with dates and times, and they are then free to attend all or some of the sessions.
