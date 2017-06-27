Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Carers' Course

c/o Torfaen County Borough Council, Civic Centre, Pontypool, Torfaen,
NP4 6YB
01633 648810
www.torfaen.gov.uk
socialcarecalltorfaen@torfaen.gov.uk

About Carers' Course

This general information course for carers is run by Torfaen Social Services. The course consists of 6 weekly sessions of 1-2 hours and runs 3 times a year. Issues covered include legal issues, rights, entitlements, welfare benefits, local support services and self-care. Respite care can be arranged to allow the carer to attend. Initially, a carer will be sent details of the course with dates and times, and they are then free to attend all or some of the sessions.

Who runs this service

  • Torfaen County Borough Council

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • All carers in Torfaen; many people are referred to the course during their Carers' Assessment.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
